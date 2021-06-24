Slice of Perth – missing Bali? This is where you can get your fix

International borders may be shut, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the flavours of Bali. A warung in Kenwick called Nasi Bali, is serving up dishes so authentic you’ll only need to close your eyes to imagine you’re on a beach in Jimbaran Bay sipping a Bintang in 100 per cent humidity.

Another plus – dishes are cheap, meaning you’ll get change from a $20 note… just BYO Bintangs. START THE CAR!

Warung Nasi Bali

69 Belmont Road, Kenwick

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review of Warung Nasi Bali:

Slice of Perth brought to you by WA’s Big Butcher