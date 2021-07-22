Slice of Perth: Incredible local seafood at this Kalbarri brewery

Shark Bay cockles, Exmouth prawns, local calamari, West Aussie fish – Finlay’s in Kalbarri is championing local seafood and they are smashing it out of the park.

While the destruction of cyclone Seroja is still evident around the town, this outdoor restaurant has managed to re-open and they’re thriving.

The beers are brewed on-site with one juicy beer paying homage to the cyclone – aptly named “Seroja Hazy Pale” – it’s as strong as Seroja’s winds and perfect with seafood.

Finlay’s is a must-try when in Kalbarri. Whether it’s for a meal or just to try their beers – get there, let the kids run wild and sit back and relax.

Finlay’s Kalbarri

13 Magee Crescent, Kalbarri

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review of Finlay’s Kalbarri:

Slice of Perth brought to you by WA’s Big Butcher