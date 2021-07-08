6PR
Slice of Perth – An old pub in Guildford serving an unbeatable parmi

7 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Slice of Perth
Article image for Slice of Perth – An old pub in Guildford serving an unbeatable parmi

Good, old fashioned pubs are few and far between these days but when you find one – hold onto it and never let go.

The Woodbridge Hotel, or “the Woody” has it’s affectionately known, has been wowing locals for years with pub food staples they do well….really really well.

We’re making a big call and declaring that The Woody has the best chicken parmigiana in Perth.

The Woodbridge Hotel
50 East Street, Guildford

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review of The Woody and what makes the parmi so good:

The Woodbridge - Parmi
The Woodbridge - Lamb Sandwich
The Woodbridge - Sticky Date Pudding
The Woodbridge Hotel
The Woodbridge Stage
The Woodbridge Bar
The Woodbridge - atmos

Slice of Perth brought to you by WA’s Big Butcher

Mark Gibson
FoodLifestyle
