Slice of Perth – An old pub in Guildford serving an unbeatable parmi

Good, old fashioned pubs are few and far between these days but when you find one – hold onto it and never let go.

The Woodbridge Hotel, or “the Woody” has it’s affectionately known, has been wowing locals for years with pub food staples they do well….really really well.

We’re making a big call and declaring that The Woody has the best chicken parmigiana in Perth.

The Woodbridge Hotel

50 East Street, Guildford

Press PLAY to hear Liz’s full review of The Woody and what makes the parmi so good:

