6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Slice of Perth: A three-course meal for under $30

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson & Liz Sheehan
Slice of Perth
Article image for Slice of Perth: A three-course meal for under $30

The future of Perth’s hospitality venues is in safe hands if the students at Bentley Pines Training Restaurant are anything to go by. It’s here the next crop of rockstar chefs and waitstaff superstars are cutting their teeth.

For just $25, guests are treated to a 3 course meal and the kind of top service most of Perth has forgotten about. The menu changes often as students learn to cook using different techniques and degrees of difficulty. Drinks are as cheap-as-chips, with a glass of wine costing a mere $5 and cocktails under $10.

While the nerves in some students are obvious, so is their passion and drive to “get-it-right.” Any Perth venue will be lucky to land one of these guys as a member of staff.

Bookings are essential.

Bentley Pines Training Restaurant
South-Metro TAFE – Bentley Campus, Hayman Road

 

Press PLAY to hear Liz Sheehan’s full review of Bentley Pines:

Bentley Pines - Middle Eastern Dessert

Middle Eastern style custard dessert

Bentley Pines - Snapper

North-west snapper with leek fondue in riesling sauce

Bentley Pines - cocktails

Cocktails

Bentley Pines - Chicken

Chicken paillarde with couscous and labneh

Bentley Pines - Quail

Quail with honey caramel, soy sauce and wasabi emulsion

Bentley Pines - Sticky Date

Sticky date pudding

Bentley Pines - Salmon

Seared salmon fillet & fennel salad

Oliver Peterson & Liz Sheehan
FoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882