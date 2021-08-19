Slice of Perth: A three-course meal for under $30

The future of Perth’s hospitality venues is in safe hands if the students at Bentley Pines Training Restaurant are anything to go by. It’s here the next crop of rockstar chefs and waitstaff superstars are cutting their teeth.

For just $25, guests are treated to a 3 course meal and the kind of top service most of Perth has forgotten about. The menu changes often as students learn to cook using different techniques and degrees of difficulty. Drinks are as cheap-as-chips, with a glass of wine costing a mere $5 and cocktails under $10.

While the nerves in some students are obvious, so is their passion and drive to “get-it-right.” Any Perth venue will be lucky to land one of these guys as a member of staff.

Bookings are essential.

Bentley Pines Training Restaurant

South-Metro TAFE – Bentley Campus, Hayman Road

Press PLAY to hear Liz Sheehan’s full review of Bentley Pines: