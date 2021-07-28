Six new cases detected on infected ship docked at Fremantle

Six crew members from the bulk carrier MV Darya Krishna have tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

It comes after three crew members were transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital yesterday after testing positive.

One crew member remains in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition, and the other two are in a stable condition on a respiratory ward.

Today’s six new cases will be included in tomorrow’s case numbers.

The crew are isolating aboard the bulk carrier.

WA Health is monitoring 16 active cases, including the new cases.