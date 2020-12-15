Sisters diagnosed with cancer just one hour apart

Two sisters who live in different states have been handed down a devastating diagnosis on the same day, just one hour apart.

Libby-Jane Charleston lives in Sydney and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Only moments before she found out her older sister was given the same diagnosis in Perth.

The Sydney journalist shared her story with 6PR’s Mark Gibson to help raise awareness for other women.

“My appointment was 1pm and at 12.50pm Sydney time I got a text from my mother to say terrible news your sister has cancer, and she’s going to have to start treatment immediately,” she said.

“I called my mum in Perth who was consoling my sister … and I had to break the news and say .. mum I’ve got cancer too.”

Charleston told 6PR Breakfast her sister convinced her to get a scan.

“My sister has been very diligent and every November she has a mammogram and ultrasound,” she said.

“I feel like my sister saved my life, because … I wouldn’t have had a mammogram if she didn’t have one.”

She said they are both doing well and look likely to recover.

“I’ve already had surgery to remove cancerous cells,” she said.

“My sister is further ahead than me, so she has to go through chemo… she is incredibly strong, incredibly brave.”

She hopes their story will inspire other women to have regular check ups, and ensure they follow up their results with the doctor.

“We all tell ourselves it’s not going to happen, cancer always happens to other people, but it can happen to anyone.”

(Photo: Supplied)