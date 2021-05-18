6PR
Simon Birmingham rejects calls for borders to reopen sooner

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Federal Finance Minister says comments by Virgin Australia’s chief executive about restarting international travel aren’t helpful.

Jayne Hrdlicka told business leaders that Australia should open up earlier than mid 2022, even if “some people may die”.

Speaking to Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast Senator Simon Birmingham said the government will continue to take a cautious approach to reopening.

“What we need to do is take it very cautiously still at present,” he said.

“We are going to continue with the vaccine rollout which has seen a big step up in recent weeks.

“We are doing all the contingency work to be ready to re-open borders when it is safe to do so, but we can’t put a firm date on it yet.”

