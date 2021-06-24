‘Significant’ earthquake hits the coast off Broome

A significant earthquake has struck in the ocean about 200 kilometres off Broome.

The 5.1 magnitude quake happened just before 3pm but there are no tsunami warnings in place.

Locals felt the tremor, but fire and emergency services say there have been no reports of damage.

A magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded in the same patch of ocean early on Sunday.

Broome local “Jackie” called in to tell Oliver Peterson what she felt when the tremors hit.

Adam Barnard from Spinifex Brewing also felt the quake. He told Oliver Peterson it was “pretty obvious” it was an earthquake.

