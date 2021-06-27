Advertisement
Shuey: ‘we just got outhunted’
Eagles skipper Luke Shuey chats to the 6PR Football team after a massive loss at home to the Western Bulldogs.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
Eagles skipper Luke Shuey chats to the 6PR Football team after a massive loss at home to the Western Bulldogs.