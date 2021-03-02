6PR
Shots fired at home in Ascot

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Gang Crime Squad has spent the night investigating a shooting in Ascot.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker police received reports of shots being fired at about 7.15pm at a residence on Sedgeland Way.

“There was a vehicle that drove past, and we believe five or six shots were fires towards the premises.”

Shell casings were found at the scene and officers believe it was a targeted incident.

“It’s clearly related to outlaw motorcycle groups,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We have been seizing a lot of drugs, and clearly there is a friction.

“We will put every effort into it, to try and apprehend the shooters.”

There are reports the Sedgeland Way home belongs to senior Hells Angels bikie, Dayne Brajkovich.

“There were  people that we removed from those premises, we are speaking with them and will continue to do that.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

CCTV or dashcam footage can be uploaded to police here.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

Gareth Parker
News
