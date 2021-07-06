Shortages disrupt first day of Pfizer vaccine rollout

Doctors have reported having to turn away patients expecting to receive Pfizer vaccines.

Around 500 practices across Australia were supposed to start giving the formula yesterday but the Royal Australian College of GPs says many are still waiting on stock.

Vice President of the WA branch Ramya Raman told Oliver Peterson doctors are ready to go but need the supply.

“The stock of the Pfizer vaccine has certainly been dwindling,” she said.

“The number of vaccines that is expected to be delivered, or the timing of the delivery has not been very clear.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the problems facing GPs

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)