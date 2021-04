Police are looking for a man after an armed holdup at a Stratton supermarket last night.

It’s alleged the man entered the O’Connor Road IGA at about7.30pm and threatened the attendant with a handgun.

He escaped on foot with a sum of cash.

Police have describe the alleged offender as tall and Caucasian.

It’s understood he was wearing black shoes, shorts, mask and top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.