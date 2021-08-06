6PR
‘Shocking’: WA racks up $100 million in unpaid electricity bills

49 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Shocking’: WA racks up $100 million in unpaid electricity bills

West Australians owe energy provider Synergy over $100 million in unpaid bills, despite the state government’s pandemic energy subsidy.

WA’s only power company hasn’t sought to recover the money, and many consumers are accumulating mounting and unpayable debts.

Opposition energy spokesman David Honey said the situation can’t go on.

“It’s shocking to see the lack of action to recover that money,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“Those customers that can pay should be paying, those customers that are doing it tough and need help, should be getting help.

“No one wins here, the taxpayer loses, those people that are doing the right thing lose, and the people who can’t cope lose as well.

“The government have a responsibility on behalf of all of the taxpayers, all of the people that are doing the right thing, to recover the money where they properly can and help those people who are doing it tough.”

Press PLAY to hear why there are so many unpaid electricity bills

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
