SHOCKING: Four dead in five days

It’s been a deadly five days on WA roads with four people dying, including one person who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. All deaths were on regional roads.

The most recent death was a 45-year-old woman who died yesterday when the car she was travelling in collided with a road train on the Great Northern Highway in the Pilbara. A 48-year-old man and three children between the ages of 8 and 17 sustained minor injuries and were treated at Hedland Health Campus. The driver of the road train wasn’t injured.

Two woman were killed Sunday afternoon when their cars collided on the South Western Highway near Donnybrook. A passenger was taken to Royal Perth Hospital in a serious condition.

And before the ANZAC Day long weekend began, a 51-year-old died at the scene when his dark coloured Holden sedan crashed into a tree along Williams-Collie Road on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, WA Road Safety Commissioner Adrian Warner said despite the shocking weekend, the message has started to get through to young people.

“That investment in education over many decades is paying off,” he said.

However Mr Warner said distraction and fatigue are the biggest risk factors.

“Particularly when driving on regional roads, these factors come into play.”

The roll fatality toll currently stands at 55.

(Photo: iStock by Getty)