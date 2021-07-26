6PR
  • Shocking figures reveal extent of..

Shocking figures reveal extent of Perth homeless crisis amid latest death

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Shocking figures reveal extent of Perth homeless crisis amid latest death

There are growing calls for more help to be provided to WA’s homeless community after the death of a mother-of-six on Perth streets.

38-year-old Alana Garlett was rushed to hospital after being found unwell outside Wesley Church in the CBD, but later died.

New data has revealed at least 56 homeless people died on Perth streets last year.

Shelter WA CEO Michelle McKenzie said more needs to be done to address rising homelessness issues.

“The average age is about 47-years, so we have got young people dying on the streets,” she told Liam Bartlett.

“Every one of those deaths are people that are loved, they have got families and they are facing tragedy.”

It’s estimated there are about 500 people sleeping rough in the Perth metro area.

“It’s heartbreaking, we know that homelessness is a complex issue but we also know that we can end homelessness.

“If you take a housing first approach and provide a home, and really good culturally appropriate services to people, then we can support people to get off the streets.

A 100-bed homeless facility is planned to open in the CBD next month.

Press PLAY to hear Shelter WA’s plea for more support

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

