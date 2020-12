2GB Sydney summer breakfast host Chris Smith has come under fire for saying Premier Mark McGowan is “dumb” and “deranged” for bringing back the hard boarder with New South Wales.

Smith told Jane Marwick he thinks NSW have done an effective job at suppressing the virus.

“This came in from hotel quarantine because the other states, including WA, wouldn’t do their share of the load.” says Smith.

