6PR
Ship with seven infected crew members to dock in Fremantle

11 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
A ship with crew members potentially infected with COVID-19 is due to dock at Fremantle today.

Seven out of 14 crew from the BBC California are showing symptoms and are isolating on board until they can receive medical treatment.

Health workers will go on the vessel today to test the patients.

Premier Mark McGowan insists no one will be allowed off the ship unless it’s for hospitalisation.

“We are assuming COVID-19 is on board this ship so every precaution will be taken by authorities to ensure everything is done to follow the very strictest of health protocols,” he said.

“Our view is, with these crew members, they should stay onboard the ship … get medically assessed to whether you’ve got COVID … if we can manage that, that’s the safest way for all of us.

“We want to make sure that we do everything we can to minimise any risk of COVID-19 seeping back into our community.”

The ship left Egypt last month before docking at three ports in virus-stricken Indonesia on July 11.

News
