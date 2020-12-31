6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Shark warning for northern suburbs..

Shark warning for northern suburbs beaches

3 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Shark warning for northern suburbs beaches

A Shark warning has been issued for Mullaloo Beach and Three Mile Reef in the Marmion Marine Park after a shark was detected circling the area.

The great white was detected multiple times over the last six days by a receiver located 2.5 kilometres off Mullaloo Beach.

Beachgoers are being urged to take extra care in the area, as the frequency of the recent reported detections may increase the likelihood of a shark encounter.

Fisheries Officers are continuing to monitor the situation.

The latest advice can be found on the SharkSmart website or Surf Life Saving WA’s Twitter feed.

If you see a shark report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gary Adshead
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882