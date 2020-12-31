Shark warning for northern suburbs beaches

A Shark warning has been issued for Mullaloo Beach and Three Mile Reef in the Marmion Marine Park after a shark was detected circling the area.

The great white was detected multiple times over the last six days by a receiver located 2.5 kilometres off Mullaloo Beach.

Beachgoers are being urged to take extra care in the area, as the frequency of the recent reported detections may increase the likelihood of a shark encounter.

Fisheries Officers are continuing to monitor the situation.

The latest advice can be found on the SharkSmart website or Surf Life Saving WA’s Twitter feed.

If you see a shark report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)