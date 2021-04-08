6PR
Sexual harassment addressed: ‘Everyone has a right to be safe at work’

2 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Sexual harassment at work will be valid grounds to be sacked under changes to the Fair Work Act.

The federal government announced on Thursday it would accept all 55 recommendations made in the Respect at Work report, after sitting on them for more than a year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it’s about changing workplace culture.

Among the changes, politicians and judges will no longer be exempt from the Sex Discrimination Act and people will also be given up to two years to make complaints to the Human Rights Commission.

The change is part of a move to address the problem of workplace harassment in Australia following an avalanche of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct claims levelled at the Morrison Government.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Assistant Minister for Women Amanda Stoker said it’s “misguided at best” to say the government hasn’t done anything to address the issues.

“At worst it’s blatantly partisan and an attempt to distract from the fact the Morrison government has made an enourmous and serious commitment to making sure that sexual harassment, whether it’s against a man or a woman, does not remain in Australian work places.

“Everyone has a right to be safe at work.”

Jane Marwick
News
(08) 9221 1882