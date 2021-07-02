Serious crash closes Graham Farmer Freeway intersection

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in East Perth at the intersection of East Parade and Graham Farmer Freeway.

Police attempted to stop a car believed to be involved in an incident in Guildford this morning.

The driver sped away but collided with another car a short time later.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas was at the scene and said “it’s absolute carnage.”

“One car has t-boned another coming through the intersection, there is a power pole and traffic light down as well,” he told Gary Adshead.

“There is just debris everywhere, two cars absolutely written off, maybe three more damaged.”

One man is in custody and another is being treated for shock at Royal Perth Hospital.

Various roads near the intersection have been closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area

