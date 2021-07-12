6PR
Select WA pharmacies to offer COVID-19 jab from today

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
A select number of pharmacies in regional Western Australia will begin administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from today.

55 chemists are taking part, with another 27 to come on board in August.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia WA Branch Director Matthew Tweedie said it is long overdue.

“Out of 512 approved pharmacies it’s only happening in a select few today,” he said.

“We should have been doing it months ago.

“We have got over 1,000 trained pharmacists that see a million West Australians a week, I don’t know why you wouldn’t use them to their fullest.”

Eligible Western Australians will need to go to the government’s vaccine booking portal to register.

Mr Tweedie said it’s “absurd” the government will not publish an easy-to-access list of locations.

“At the moment you need to go online to find out which pharmacies have been authorised and make a booking from there.”

Waroona is set to become the first place in the state to administer the jab from a pharmacy.

Press PLAY to hear more about the pharmacy vaccine rollout

