Security PPE fail at ground zero COVID hotel

A returned overseas traveller staying at the quarantine hotel at the centre of WA’s COVID-19 outbreak claims security guards weren’t wearing PPE prior to Sunday’s lockdown announcement.

Matt Glason is in his final day of hotel quarantine at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel where a security guard contracted the virus, forcing parts of WA into lockdown.

He told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett security guards were not wearing any personal protective equipment prior to Sunday.

“We open the door probably four times a day to collect our meals.”

“You get a glimpse of a security guard at that point.”

“Until Sunday when the first press release came out announcing the lockdown, from there they were definitely wearing masks, but prior to that, the ones that were near my door weren’t.”

Mr Glason, who is meant to be released from quarantine today, says there has been a lack of information provided from health officials.

“We have had no communication directly whether we will or won’t be released.”

Earlier in the program, the head of the State Health Incident Coordination Centre denied that the situation was a “debacle”.

In a heated interview with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Dr Robyn Lawrence, said the security guard wasn’t at fault.

“The security guard did everything right, we have no evidence that he failed to comply with protocol,” she said.

“He was unwell, he stayed home and he sought medical advice.

“There is no bungle at this point in time.”

She also denied that potential COVID-19 case figures are being withheld from the public, despite knowing if WA has any confirmed infections at 8am every morning.

“I am not at liberty to provide that information to you, they will be provided to government first,” she said.

“The State Health Incident Coordination Centre is responsible for the hotel quarantine and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

At the peak of the Victorian COVID crisis, the states health department released figures every morning to the public via social media.

“You know the results, but the public are kept in the dark so the Premier can grandstand with them three hours later,” Liam Bartlett said.

But Dr Lawrence denied that the public are being withheld important information.

“The outcome of today is not going to impact the lockdown,” Dr Lawrence responded.

“There is nothing time critical that the premier is holding back from the community.”

