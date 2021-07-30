Search scaled back for man missing in floodwaters

A scaled back search has resumed for a man missing in flood waters in the states wheatbelt region.

Wet and Windy weather has kept police divers out of the water and the mounted section out of the search efforts.

It’s been four days since a 34-year-old’s vehicle was found stranded on a flooded road north of Wagin.

A Jit Khan is described as 170cm tall, with a slim build, black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue jacket and white slippers with black soles.

(Photo Credit: WA Police)