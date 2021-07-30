6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Search scaled back for man missing in floodwaters

7 hours ago
Latest News
Article image for Search scaled back for man missing in floodwaters

A scaled back search has resumed for a man missing in flood waters in the states wheatbelt region.

Wet and Windy weather has kept police divers out of the water and the mounted section out of the search efforts.

It’s been four days since a 34-year-old’s vehicle was found stranded on a flooded road north of Wagin.

A Jit Khan is described as 170cm tall, with a slim build, black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue jacket and white slippers with black soles.

(Photo Credit: WA Police)

 

Latest News
NewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882