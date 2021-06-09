6PR
Search resumes for kite surfer missing off Kalbarri

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Search resumes for kite surfer missing off Kalbarri

The search for a missing kite surfer off Kalbarri will resume at first light today.

The surfer was reported missing about midday yesterday, after he was last seen by a member of the public falling into the water near the mouth of the Murchison River.

The kite surfer is believed to be a local man in his 70s.

There were fears for his safety last night, with the area experiencing gale-force winds and large swell.

Police, SES and the local volunteer marine rescue will continue to search the area on boats and from the air today.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker State Emergency Services manager Steve Cable said conditions have improved this morning.

“Because of the recent rains, the river water is a little bit brown but the visibility isn’t as great as it could,” he said.

“But it is a lot better today, not with the visibility, but certainly with the conditions regarding winds.”

Press PLAY to hear more about today’s search 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
