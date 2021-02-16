6PR
Search for missing men continues amid discovery of body

12 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Search for missing men continues amid discovery of body

A massive air and land search for two missing men will continue in a remote aboriginal community today, after a body was located deceased yesterday.

20-year-olds Byron Gibson and Messiah Young were travelling to the Wingellina Aboriginal Community, near the South Australian border on February 8 when their white Toyota Landcruiser Prado broke down.

Police located the car on Thursday, but the pair were not near the vehicle.

Yesterday police located a body during a large scale search for the 20-year-olds.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Police, SES volunteers and trackers will resume their land and air search today, with the assistance of remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Anyone who sights Byron or Messiah is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.

 

News
