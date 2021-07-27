Search continues for two drivers feared missing in WA floodwaters

Serious concerns are held for a motorist missing in flood waters in the state’s Wheatbelt region.

Search efforts resumed at first light this morning, after a Mitsubishi Triton was spotted stranded in flood waters near Wagin.

Another vehicle was also found, but the driver of the Ranger Rover has been located safe and well.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told Gareth Parker there are concerns for the Mitsubishi Triton driver, believed to be 34-year-old A Jit Khan.

“We have a major search underway, we’ve got the police dive team, police from Wagin, Katanning and Williams.”

The town has copped nearly 50 millimetres of rain since the weekend, submerging roads in the area.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about a vehicle found on the Murray River crossing near Yarloop in Hoffman, with the driver nowhere to be seen.

“The river has been running at about one and a half metres, and it is still rising, and again we don’t know the whereabouts of the occupant or occupants of that vehicle,” Commissioner Dawson said.

Police are urging anyone with information, or who may have picked up either driver to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions, stay off the roads if possible and adhere to emergency warnings.

“We just urge people do not cross, you need to find an alternative route.”

(Photo: WA Police.)