Scuba couple tie the knot in WA’s first underwater wedding

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Scuba couple tie the knot in WA’s first underwater wedding

A Barragup couple have tied the knot under the Busselton Jetty, becoming the first in WA to get married underwater.

Cam and Debby McLeod shared their vows below sea level at the Busselton Jetty last weekend.

“We thought what better backdrop to have, than have fishes swimming around when you’re getting married,” Mrs McLeod told Gareth Parker.

Debby was decked out in diving gear, a white tutu and a veil, and was joined underwater by the celebrant and two members of the bridal party.

“The hardest thing was to find a marriage celebrant who had their dive ticket.”

Wedding guests watched the pair tie the knot from the underwater observatory, as their pre-recorded vows played over the speaker.

“We had some onlookers from some beautiful fish.”

The couple now plan to spend their honeymoon diving with great white sharks in Port Lincoln.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photos: Fox And Luna Photography/ Supplied.) 

Gareth Parker
News
