Scott Morrison announces major cabinet reshuffle

Image: 9News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a major ministry reshuffle.

Announcing the changes, Mr Morrison said they “reflect a very strong focus on stability in key portfolios together with a commitment to bring forward some new talent as Australia continues its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Aged Care has been elevated to the cabinet and added to Greg Hunt’s health portfolio. Outgoing Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will remain in the outer-ministry, overseeing aged care services.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will become the new Trade Minister, while Alan Tudge will take on the education portfolio.