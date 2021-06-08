6PR
Scott Morrison to make fleeting trip to Perth ahead of G7 summit

6 hours ago
6PR News
The Prime Minister will deliver a key speech in Perth today about Australia’s role in the region and the world, ahead of his second overseas trip for the year.

Australia has been invited to the gathering of the world’s top seven economies, which is taking place in the UK.

The COVID-19 recovery, dealing with future pandemics, and security issues will dominate the agenda at the G7 summit.

Ahead of his departure, Scott Morrison will deliver a major speech in Perth.

He’ll push for reform of the World Trade Organisation, making sure its rulings are actually enforced and will strongly endorse America’s move to identify the origins of COVID-19

The Prime Minister is also expected to suggest that democracies work together to play a greater role in helping countries that need assistance.

News
