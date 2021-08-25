Scott Morrison jumped at Wildcats role after news of Trevor Gleeson

New Wildcats coach Scott Morrison is hoping to land in Perth next month before starting his new role.

The former Boston Celtics assistant coach has signed a three year contract as Perth’s 14th coach.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker from Canada, Morrison said he was instantly interested in the position when former Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson accepted a role with the Toronto Raptors.

“The Toronto Raptors are the big team in all of Canada … so coach Gleeson taking the job there, came across the news feed and obviously that meant the Perth job was open,” he said.

“So it was something we were interested in right from the get go.

“I knew Perth has a very strong tradition of success that I’m hoping we can live up to.”

It’s perhaps one of the most high-pressure coaching roles in Australia.

The Wildcats are the NBL’s most successful club winning 10 championships.

“I think it’s always good to work with a little bit of expectation or pressure, and I think it makes the successes you end up getting that much more sweeter.”

(Photo: Boston Celtics/ Getty Images.)