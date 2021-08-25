6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison jumped at Wildcats..

Scott Morrison jumped at Wildcats role after news of Trevor Gleeson

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Scott Morrison jumped at Wildcats role after news of Trevor Gleeson

New Wildcats coach Scott Morrison is hoping to land in Perth next month before starting his new role.

The former Boston Celtics assistant coach has signed a three year contract as Perth’s 14th coach.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker from Canada, Morrison said he was instantly interested in the position when former Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson accepted a role with the Toronto Raptors.

“The Toronto Raptors are the big team in all of Canada … so coach Gleeson taking the job there, came across the news feed and obviously that meant the Perth job was open,” he said.

“So it was something we were interested in right from the get go.

“I knew Perth has a very strong tradition of success that I’m hoping we can live up to.”

It’s perhaps one of the most high-pressure coaching roles in Australia.

The Wildcats are the NBL’s most successful club winning 10 championships.

“I think it’s always good to work with a little bit of expectation or pressure, and I think it makes the successes you end up getting that much more sweeter.”

Press PLAY to hear why he will be kept busy before he leaves

(Photo: Boston Celtics/ Getty Images.) 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882