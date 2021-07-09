Scott Morrison backs pub after TGA bans its vaccine for beers incentive

A Melbourne pub’s bid to offer free beers to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been banned by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

The Prince Alfred Hotel in Port Melbourne began offering free pints for people who got the jab last week, when a pop-up vaccination clinic opened nearby at the local Town Hall.

“I thought if a few more people in our suburb get it done, we avoid more COVID and more lockdowns, and that is good for our pub,” publican Tom Streater told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson .

“It was across the road and we saw the cues of people waiting to get vaccines, and half of them seemed to be pub regulars, so I’d like to think that our little offer encouraged a few more to get out there and get it done.”

But the pub received a call from the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Wednesday telling them to stop the deal.

In a twist, Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind the pub this morning.

“In these circumstances, the national interest is to get vaccinated. So the Prince Alfred down in Melbourne, good on you for getting behind it. We’ll get it sorted, common sense will prevail. Cheers,” he said.

(Photo: Prince Alfred Port Melbourne / Facebook.)