6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison appointed as Perth..

Scott Morrison appointed as Perth Wildcats new head coach

7 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Scott Morrison appointed as Perth Wildcats new head coach

The Perth Wildcats have announced former Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison as their head coach for the next three seasons.

The Canadian becomes the 14th head coach in the club’s 40-year history and takes over from five time championship winner Trevor Gleeson.

The 43-year-old has was been with the Celtics in the NBA since 2017, but said he’s ready to lead the Wildcats to an 11th NBL title.

“I’m excited to continue the next stage of my career with Perth, one of the most prestigious clubs in professional basketball,” he said.

“Hopefully continue the great success the team has had over the last number of years.”

Former Perth Wildcats champion Damian Martin said it is an exciting new era for the club.

“He’s got a quality resume, great pick up,” he told Millsy.

Press PLAY to hear more from Damian Martin

 

(Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882