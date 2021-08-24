Scott Morrison appointed as Perth Wildcats new head coach

The Perth Wildcats have announced former Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison as their head coach for the next three seasons.

The Canadian becomes the 14th head coach in the club’s 40-year history and takes over from five time championship winner Trevor Gleeson.

The 43-year-old has was been with the Celtics in the NBA since 2017, but said he’s ready to lead the Wildcats to an 11th NBL title.

“I’m excited to continue the next stage of my career with Perth, one of the most prestigious clubs in professional basketball,” he said.

“Hopefully continue the great success the team has had over the last number of years.”

Former Perth Wildcats champion Damian Martin said it is an exciting new era for the club.

“He’s got a quality resume, great pick up,” he told Millsy.

Press PLAY to hear more from Damian Martin

Scott Morrison (no, not that one…) has been appointed head coach of the Perth Wildcats for the next three seasons. Scott has served as @celtics assistant coach since 2017. More: https://t.co/NMKJUhbMmq Join us in welcoming Scott and his young family to the #RedArmy! pic.twitter.com/5WcMtUaIX8 — Perth Wildcats (@PerthWildcats) August 24, 2021

(Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)