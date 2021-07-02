Scott Morrison announces home quarantine trial and cuts international arrivals by half

International arrivals into Australia will be temporarily cut by 50 per cent to “reduce pressure” on the hotel quarantine system as several states and territories battle COVID-19 outbreaks.

Under the reduced cap, only 3035 international arrivals will be allowed into Australia each week.

Commonwealth repatriation flights will increase, with arrivals sent to Howard Springs for quarantine.

Home quarantine for fully vaccinated returned travellers will be trialled on a small-scale in South Australia.

Mr Morrison says state leaders have agreed lockdowns will only be used as a “last resort”.

National cabinet has agreed on a four-phase plan out of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister says it’s a “pathway from a pre-vaccination period, which is focused on the suppression of the virus on community transmission cases, to one that sees us manage COVID-19 as an infectious disease like any other in our community”.

