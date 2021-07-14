6PR
Scientists discover microscopic ‘scissors’ could kill COVID-19 in the nose

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Scientists discover microscopic ‘scissors’ could kill COVID-19 in the nose

Melbourne scientists have developed a treatment which could kill COVID-19 while it’s still in the nose.

Researchers from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre have discovered microscopic molecular scissors could stop the virus from replicating.

Until now, the technology has only been used for cancer treatment.

“This technology can silence 90 per cent of the virus,” Peter McCallum Cancer Centre researcher Dr Mohamed Fareh told Gareth Parker.

The molecular scissors have only been trialled in test tubes, but results are promising.

Gareth Parker
