Scientests find link between gut and brain to treat neurological diseases

Melbourne scientists believe they have found a bacterial link between the gut and the brain, which could offer new ways to treat serious neurological diseases.

Associate professor of health and biomedical sciences at RMIT, Elissa Hill, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett they are examining how the nervous system interacts with bacteria.

“What we are finding is lots of those brain disorders, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Autism, Multiple Sclerosis, they come in a package with gut disorders as well.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)