6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scientests find link between gut..

Scientests find link between gut and brain to treat neurological diseases

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Scientests find link between gut and brain to treat neurological diseases

Melbourne scientists believe they have found a bacterial link between the gut and the brain, which could offer new ways to treat serious neurological diseases.

Associate professor of health and biomedical sciences at RMIT, Elissa Hill, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett they are examining how the nervous system interacts with bacteria.

“What we are finding is lots of those brain disorders, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Autism, Multiple Sclerosis, they come in a package with gut disorders as well.”

Click play to hear the full interview.  

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882