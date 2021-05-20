School students to rally for renewables

Perth high-school students will rally in the Supreme Court Gardens around midday on Friday to demand a future of renewable energy.

It’s part of the School Strike 4 Climate National Day on May 21st, with events happening all across the country.

Perth rally organiser, Pia O’Flynn is expecting hundreds of people to attend and express their views on renewables.

“Renewable energy will ensure that we have a safe future, but along with that messaging we’re also demanding that there is a just transition for all fossil fuel workers so nobody loses their job,” she said.

The rally aims to ask questions of the Federal Government, as well as pushing for Woodside to drop their gas project in the states north.

“The Liberal Government plan to recover from COVID-19 economically using the fossil fuel, gas, which is not keeping the future of young people in mind,” said Ms O’Flynn

Click below to hear the full interview.

(Photo: SchoolStrike4Climate)