Schofield on McGovern: ‘Simmo said you don’t deserve to be on a list’

8 hours ago
The 6PR football team has taken some time to share stories about West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern ahead of game 150.

McGovern was drafted in 2011 and made his debut in 2014, going on to make 4 All Australian sides.

Premiership teammate Will Schofield told the team it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the defender.

“If you have a google of him in 2013, he was genuinely overweight. He was on an AFL list and he couldn’t do a 1-kilometre jog”.

Schofield also revealed just how close McGovern was to missing that 2018 grand final.

“He sat down and he’d been working so hard to get his body into a position where he though he could potentially play that he never thought about playing in a grand final that day”

“He effectively had a panic attack. This was the morning of the grand final. He was still 50/50 on that bus.”

McGovern went on to play a key role in the game and has since led the Eagles on numerous occasions.

“To look at that, and now we’re 2021 and he’s captain of the West Coast Eagles”

Listen to the full chat below:

