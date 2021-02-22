6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scam warning amid COVID vaccine..

Scam warning amid COVID vaccine rollout

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Scam warning amid COVID vaccine rollout

People are being warned to be wary of COVID vaccine scams, with fraudsters already using the rollout to harvest money and personal information from unsuspecting users online.

There are already fraudulent emails, texts and websites in circulation, often impersonating official government sources to appear legitimate.

Fraud specialist Gavin Levenson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker scammers will take advantage of any situation which exposes vulnerable people.

“The imminent vaccine distribution is the perfect opportunity for fraudsters to extract money, or information or personal details from the unsuspecting public,” he said.

“The general method will be to impersonate state or national health departments, promising the opportunity to skip the cue in return for money or information.”

People are being urged to independently verify information and to be wary of unsolicited messages.

Mr Levenson said official government messages “will not ask for information, and they will definitely not ask for money.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Thomaguery/ Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882