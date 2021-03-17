SCAM WARNING |102-year-old grandmother scammed out of $375k

A 102-year-old grandmother has been scammed out of $375,000 which was meant to fund her aged care.

The woman’s granddaughter was in correspondence with the aged care facility and organised the money transfer.

However scammers intercepted the email chain and were able to send different bank account details.

Granddaughter Phoebe told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the fake email seemed legitimate.

“Somehow the email was intercepted by a scammer and they have inserted their bank details where they wanted it to go to,” she said.

“They included just enough information … to stir any suspicion.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)