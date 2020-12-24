6PR
Santa’s sledge to Mark McGowan

4 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Santa’s sledge to Mark McGowan

6PR Breakfast were joined by a very special guest from the North Pole this morning.

Santa Clause told 6PR listeners he is getting ready to enter WA tonight, and his G2G pass has been approved by Premier Mark McGowan.

“He’s done a wonderful job down there, and he’s given me the pass to get in” Santa said.

“When he was a young boy he wanted a fortress, even then he kept the drawbridge up and wouldn’t let some people in.”

Click play to hear Santa’s Christmas message. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
