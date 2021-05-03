Sam Newman ‘devastated’ after wife Amanda Brown’s shock death

AFL legend Sam Newman is mourning the sudden death of his wife Amanda Brown.

The Geelong great found his 50 year old partner lying on the floor of their Docklands apartment at about 8pm on Saturday, but she couldn’t be revived.

Entertainment guru Peter Ford said she was a private person who avoided the spotlight.

“She was very much her own confident women, but she didn’t want to be a celebrity by default.”

A report will be prepared for the coroner and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

(Photo: Nine News.)