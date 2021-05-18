SACK THEM: Nurses union calls for heads to roll

The WA branch of the Australian Nursing Federation is calling for the entire Perth Children’s Hospital executive team to be sacked.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Australian Nursing Federation state secretary Mark Olsen reiterated a point he made in April that PCH emergency department nursing staff raised issues with the executive back in October 2020. Mr Olsen is concerned nurses are now being “thrown under the bus” with a handful now on leave.

“These nurses at the time said to the executive if you don’t do something you’ll have tragic events,” he said.

The issues outlined in the report into Aishwarya Aswath’s death detail the “exact scenario” the executive were alerted to back in October according to Mr Olsen.

“Executive should come out and explain to the people of Western Australia what they did when the entire [emergency] department went to them and asked for more resources.”

Mr Olsen also wants to see Health Minister Roger Cook “off load” his other portfolios, which include State Development, Jobs and Trade and Science, to concentrated on health.

“Quite clearly there are significant issues in the health system,” he said

“The Minister needs to concentrate just on health.”

Press PLAY to hear more from the ANF:





(Photo credit: WA Today)