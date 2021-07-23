SACK HIM: Broome leader demands minister’s resignation over fishing gaffe

Discussions over the location of a new regional prison have been overshadowed by comments made by the Corrective Services Minister.

Bill Johnston claimed the Shire of Broome President was “too busy fishing” to attend a meeting, when Harold Tracey was actually on leave to be with his wife who was undergoing cancer treatment.

The mistake forced Mr Johnston into an embarrassing apology.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Mr Tracey said while he’s accepted the apology, Mr Johnston should resign over the comment.

“I have had worse things said to me over the years, I don’t mind people having a personal attack on myself,” he said.

“But it was not only offensive towards me, but my family.”

Mr Tracey claims a request to meet had never been made and said the comments were “disappointing” and untrue.

The Corrective Services Minister claims he was provided inaccurate information by the Department of Justice.

“I accept that I was the one who made the error and that is why I have fronted up and apologised,” Mr Johnston said.

“It’s distressing to me when I found out the true circumstance and that’s why I have apologised.

“I am distressed that I have caused him offence, it was never my intention.”

