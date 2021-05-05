RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Workers charged after nearly $40k found at Perth recycling plant

FIRST ON 6PR

The Police Commissioner says staff members at a southern suburbs recycling plant have been charged, after a large amount of cash found its way into the facility.

On Wednesday “Money Bags” alerted the Rumour File to the incident and claimed staff were “singing for joy”.

It was thought that the sum of money was in the seven figure range, but Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it was a lot less than that.

“There were large bills, notes that appeared on the conveyor belt, the amount was just under $40,000,” he said.

“There is a more criminal side to this, some staff actually have been charged for stealing some of the cash.

“We will be alleging that one of the people there arranged the staff to stay quiet, and share the cash amongst themselves.”

A 53-year-old woman from Balga, a 24-year-old man from Greenmount and a 22-year-old man from Nollamara have been charged by summons with possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property, after police executed several search warrants.

Police say majority of the cash taken by the staff members has been recovered.

The investigation into the origins of the money is ongoing.

