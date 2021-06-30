RUMOUR CONFIRMED | WA Housing Minister victim of home invasion

FIRST ON 6PR

WA’s Housing Minister was the victim of a home invasion earlier this year.

“Who’s in the house” told The 6PR Rumour File that a state cabinet minister had to upgrade security at his home after being the victim of a burglary related home invasion recently.

In a statement John Carey’s office confirmed the rumour, revealing the Housing Minister was the victim of a break-and-enter in early May.

“The Minister was at home at the time of the break in,” the statement reads.

“Some personal items were stolen and the matter was reported to police.”

(Photo: John Carey/ Facebook.)