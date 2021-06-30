6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • RUMOUR CONFIRMED | WA Housing Minister..

RUMOUR CONFIRMED | WA Housing Minister victim of home invasion

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for RUMOUR CONFIRMED | WA Housing Minister victim of home invasion

FIRST ON 6PR

WA’s Housing Minister was the victim of a home invasion earlier this year.

“Who’s in the house” told The 6PR Rumour File that a state cabinet minister had to upgrade security at his home after being the victim of a burglary related home invasion recently.

In a statement John Carey’s office confirmed the rumour, revealing the Housing Minister was the victim of a break-and-enter in early May.

“The Minister was at home at the time of the break in,” the statement reads.

“Some personal items were stolen and the matter was reported to police.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

(Photo: John Carey/ Facebook.) 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882