6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Python loose in..

RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Python loose in Perth suburb

10 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Rumour File
Article image for RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Python loose in Perth suburb

A two metre pet snake is on the loose in Atwell after it escaped from it’s enclosure.

6PR were alerted to the slippery situation on the Rumour File, after the snake went missing last week.

The snakes owner Jason, who has two pet pythons named Bonnie and Clyde, confirmed the rumour on 6PR Breakfast with Gareth Parker this morning.

“I went to see Clyde and give him a rat, and I realised Bonnie was missing,” he said.

Yesterday a neighbour sighted Bonnie in his backyard, but Jason wasn’t able to catch her.

“I was there yesterday for about half, but she climbed on the roof.”

Bonnie is still on the run this morning.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Supplied.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882