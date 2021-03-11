RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Python loose in Perth suburb

A two metre pet snake is on the loose in Atwell after it escaped from it’s enclosure.

6PR were alerted to the slippery situation on the Rumour File, after the snake went missing last week.

The snakes owner Jason, who has two pet pythons named Bonnie and Clyde, confirmed the rumour on 6PR Breakfast with Gareth Parker this morning.

“I went to see Clyde and give him a rat, and I realised Bonnie was missing,” he said.

Yesterday a neighbour sighted Bonnie in his backyard, but Jason wasn’t able to catch her.

“I was there yesterday for about half, but she climbed on the roof.”

Bonnie is still on the run this morning.

(Photo: Supplied.)