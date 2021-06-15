6PR
RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Perth council propose to sell historic cottage for $1

37 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for RUMOUR CONFIRMED | Perth council propose to sell historic cottage for $1

RUMOUR CONFIRMED 

The Town of Bassendean is proposing to sell a historic cottage to the Museum of Perth for just $1.

Deputy mayor Kathryn Hamilton said it will safeguard the future of the Pensioner Guard Cottage and ensure ratepayers don’t have to pay for the cost to restore it.

“Basically council have been seeking solutions that would ensure the full restoration of the buildings together with continuation of public use” she said.

“A full restoration is now absolutely a priority.

“Council are endeavoring to facilitate that without passing on significant cost to our rate payers.”

She said if the proposal is agreed to after public consultation, there will be strict agreements in place to ensure the building’s heritage is maintained.

“There will be a deed of agreement outlining the obligations to be imposed on which ever entity takes over the historic site,” she said.

“That would include restoration requirements, it would include public access requirements.”

Press PLAY to hear more. 

(Photo: Renée McLennan, Bassendean Mayor/ Facebook.) 

