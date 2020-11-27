Alleged backyard bandit targets Christmas decorations

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A woman has been arrested in Gwelup for allegedly stealing backyard furniture, including Christmas decorations.

The Rumour File was alerted to the alleged crime earlier this week, after listeners reported items being stolen from their backyards, including Christmas lights, bird baths and outdoor furniture.

Inspector Geoff Desanges today told 6PR Breakfast the alleged backyard crime spree occurred about Saturday night and the woman was arrested by Wednesday.

“They were able to apprehend a 43-year-old female from the Gwelup area, and they have recovered a lot of that property and returned it … to the rightful owners.”

Baz and Millsy asked the inspector if the theft of something as small as a bird bath would be investigated by police.

“Any offence that is reported to us, certainly stealing, we take it very, very seriously,” Inspector Desanges responded.

(Photo: Supplied.)