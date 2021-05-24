Rubbish truck loses load on Perth highway causing traffic chaos

A large clean-up is under way after a truck rollover in Perth’s east.

The truck driver escaped without serious injury, after his large rubbish truck with a full load tipped over on Roe Highway in Welshpool.

6PR and Nine News reporter Jake Battrick was at the scene and said rubbish has been thrown from the truck across the verge.

“It is tipped over right on to the curb, on the roadside, so it will be tricky for the bobcat to get in there and clean it all up,” he said.

“I don’t expect this one to be cleared anytime soon.”

Fuel is leaking from the vehicle which is stationary on its side, and firefighters are mopping up.

The on-ramp is closed and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

