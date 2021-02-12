6PR
RSLWA reveal plans for ANZAC day in Perth this year

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for RSLWA reveal plans for ANZAC day in Perth this year

FIRST ON 6PR

While some ANZAC Day commemorations have been scaled back on the east coast, plans are set to go ahead as normal in WA unless another coronavirus outbreak occurs.

RSLWA CEO John McCourt broke the news on 6PR Breakfast with Gareth Parker this morning.

“We have made the decision to go ahead with full ANZAC day events, similar to pre-COVID times,” he said.

“There will be a full dawn service at Kings Park, a march down the CBD main street and a commemorative service in the concert hall.”

Last year thousands of Western Australians commemorated ANZAC Day on their driveways due to COVID restrictions, and people are being encouraged to embrace the new driveway tradition again this year.

“There are many people who for various personal or health reasons can’t get out of the home,” Mr McCourt said.

Social distancing will be enforced, and if required masks may need to be worn.

“What Westerns Australians need in these times is something that brings us together.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

